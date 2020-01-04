WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.35 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. WAX has a market cap of $17.35 million and $192,373.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Huobi, Bithumb and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,593,743,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,819,591 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, C2CX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Tidex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

