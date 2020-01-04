Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,370,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 462,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAIR. ValuEngine lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.13 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAIR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

