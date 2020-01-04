WeShow Token Reaches One Day Volume of $106,361.00 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, WeShow Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $557,625.00 and approximately $106,361.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeShow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,732,931 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeShow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeShow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.