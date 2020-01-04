Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Jan 4th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDI. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.68 ($215.91).

WDI stock opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a fifty-two week high of €170.70 ($198.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

