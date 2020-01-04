WIZBL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,043.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $233,611.00 and $8,043.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

