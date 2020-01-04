YY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 11.4%

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.82, 2,400,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 845,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YY. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that YY Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in YY by 0.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 74,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 214.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in YY by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

