YY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 11.4%

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.82, 2,400,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 845,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YY. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.
The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in YY by 0.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 74,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 214.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in YY by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.
About YY (NASDAQ:YY)
YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.