Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.14.

HII traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,780. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $189.07 and a 52 week high of $263.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its 200-day moving average is $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

