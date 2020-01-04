Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE NNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.97. 262,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -15.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

