Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,868 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 184,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $81.34 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

