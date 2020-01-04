Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of CG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.45. 2,934,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

