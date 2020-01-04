Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post sales of $304.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $306.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.35.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,983 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 594,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 152,680 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 975,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

