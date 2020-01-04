Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.75. Davita reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after buying an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after buying an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,168,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Davita by 33.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.08. 937,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

