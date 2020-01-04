Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce sales of $1.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 3,053,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 534,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

