Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.83). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,113. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

