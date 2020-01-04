Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Atlantica Yield posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 351,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 390.48%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

