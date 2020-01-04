Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will report sales of $138.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $135.10 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $140.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $511.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $514.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $538.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPX remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,969. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

