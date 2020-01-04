Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,052. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $15.89.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

