Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $164.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.51 million to $165.50 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $764.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.37 million to $765.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $868.52 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,449. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $110.29. 434,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,748. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

