Zacks: Brokerages Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 557,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HD Supply by 44.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.