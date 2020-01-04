Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

HRTX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

