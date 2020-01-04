Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptiNose by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.16. 174,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

