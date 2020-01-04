Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptiNose by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.16. 174,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit