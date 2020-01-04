Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,311,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,173. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

