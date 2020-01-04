Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.67 Target Price for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.16.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.