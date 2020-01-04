Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PLL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 7,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.62. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.