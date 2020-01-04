Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after buying an additional 697,987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 68.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,831,000 after buying an additional 392,043 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 316.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 741.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 315,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 277,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 35.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 244,843 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

