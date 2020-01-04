Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Sell

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PING. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 456,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $531,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.