Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Retrophin by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Retrophin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

