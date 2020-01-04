Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.