Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

