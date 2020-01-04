Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTON. DA Davidson started coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

Peloton stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

