Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Hold

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 4,869,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

