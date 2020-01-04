Zacks: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total transaction of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU traded down $5.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $475.23. 39,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.59 and a 200 day moving average of $459.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $382.88 and a 52 week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

