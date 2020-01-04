Zacks: Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soliton an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group began coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 115,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Soliton has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

