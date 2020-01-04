ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,099.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,099.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00406550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00072950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00104265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.