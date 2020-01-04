ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $13,172.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00022130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

