ZumCoin Trading Down 1.5% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $879,695.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

