Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ZYNE opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

