-$0.15 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

CHS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 2,012,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

