$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $742,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $91,307.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,924,363 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.17. 3,205,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,713. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

