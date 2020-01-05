$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $633.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 2,108,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,074. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

