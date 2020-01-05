$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. ABIOMED reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.82. 744,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,234. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

