$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 122,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,372. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

