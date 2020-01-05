$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.