$1.48 EPS Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

