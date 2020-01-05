$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report sales of $157.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.75 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.59 million, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $665.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. Novanta’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,432,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 15.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after buying an additional 107,220 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 709,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after buying an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,351. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Novanta has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

