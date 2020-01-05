$197.89 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $197.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.87 million. LendingClub posted sales of $181.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $770.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $869.93 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

LC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 421,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

In other news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LendingClub by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

