$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

NXPI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.30. 1,493,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $129.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $2,234,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,517,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.