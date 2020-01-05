$222.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $222.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.30 million and the lowest is $221.26 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $851.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.15 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $983.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $4,064,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 328,828 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $358,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,573. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

