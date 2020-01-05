$296.82 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $296.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.27 million and the highest is $297.60 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $290.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $972.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $974.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $2,780,886. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. 385,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,909. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

