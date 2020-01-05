$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post $3.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. T2 Biosystems reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year sales of $8.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $20.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

TTOO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 351,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,727. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.